THE Trinidad and Tobago Police Service has issued a reminder to the public that it is an offence to consume alcohol in a public place.
Section 3 (1) (k) of the Emergency Powers Regulations 2021 states “During the period of public emergency between the hours of 5:01 a.m. to 8:59 p.m. every day, a person shall not consume alcohol in a public place”.
Lance Mitchell, 63, of Pioneer Drive, Sea Lots, and Jameela Roberts, 30, of Santa Cruz Old Road, Santa Cruz, were charged with drinking in public. Mitchell and Roberts appeared in a virtual hearing before Port-of-Spain magistrate Maureen Baboolal-Gafoor.
Roberts was fined $3,000, or in default, she will have to serve four months hard labour.
Mitchell was granted $8,000 bail with a surety and the case was postponed to September 7.
On July 5, around 5.45pm members of the Port of Spain City Police Task Force, were on mobile patrol along Charlotte Street.
While there, PC Lewis observed a man pouring a drink into a white cup then consuming it.
He approached the man and enquired if he was drinking alcohol, and the man asked for a chance.
The man was arrested.
In a separate incident, PC Lewis observed a woman drinking from a glass bottle.
He approached the woman and enquired if she had been consuming alcohol, and she stated she was just taking a drink.
PC Lewis then arrested the woman.
The man and the woman were both taken to the Port of Spain City Police Station, where they were subsequently charged for the offence.
Anthony Campbell, 50, of Eastern Main Road, D’abadie, and Nyron Burke, 28, of Patrong Road, Valencia, appeared before Arima magistrate Avion Gill on Wednesday.
They were both fined $3,000 or in default, will have to serve three months’ simple imprisonment.
The two men were arrested during an anti-crime exercise held on July 6.
The exercise was spearheaded by W/Insp Maxwell, supervised by Sgt Henderson and conducted by members of the Arima Municipal Task Force (AMTF) and Arima Street Patrol Unit (ASPU).
During the hours of 10 a.m. and 12 p.m., members of the AMTF and ASPU, proceeded to Hollis Street Arima.
While there, they observed two men drinking from a glass bottle.
PC Pitt enquired from the men if they were drinking alcohol, and the men stated they were just taking a drink.
Both men were arrested and taken to the Arima Municipal Police Station, where they were subsequently charged.