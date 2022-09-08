A pistol, thrown in a bushy area by a man riding a bicycle, was among four guns seized by police.
Officers from the North Central Division were on mobile patrol along the Priority Bus Route on Wednesday, when they saw a man riding a bicycle throw a bag into a bushy area. They chased after him but he eluded capture by crossing a nearby river. A search of the area resulted in officers finding one Smith and Wesson pistol loaded with a magazine containing nine rounds of ammunition, a post to the police’s social media page stated.
Also on Wednesday, during an exercise in the San Juan district by officers of the North Eastern Division Task Force with the assistance of the Special Investigations Unit, a white Hyundai Elantra motor vehicle bearing false registration plates and with three male occupants, was intercepted along the Eastern Main Road.
A search resulted in officers allegedly finding a revolver and five rounds of ammunition in the vehicle. The three suspects, a 27-year-old of Barataria, a 29-year-old and a 27-year-old, both of Laventille, were arrested, the police’s post stated.
In a separate exercise on Wednesday, officers of the NED Intelligence Unit conducted a search of a parcel of land. The search resulted in officers finding one high-powered rifle loaded with a magazine containing 23 rounds of ammunition and a quantity of marijuana.
Meanwhile, in the North Central and Northern Divisions, officers conducted exercises, during which searches were done in the Maloney police area. Two male suspects, ages 21 and 22 of Maloney and Tunapuna were arrested for possession of quantities of cocaine.
Also, in the Central Division, five suspects were arrested by officers of the Princes Town municipal police station following a report of robbery with aggravation against a food vendor in the Gran Couva area.
Officers, acting on information, intercepted a white Nissan AD Wagon motor vehicle in which the men were occupants. A search of the vehicle resulted in the discovery of a cellular phone which was reportedly stolen during the incident, the post said.
The men, ages 19 to 37 of Williamsville and Gasparillo, were arrested in connection with the incident.
Further, an exercise done in the St James area on Thursday by officers of the Western Division Task Force, resulted in them finding an M16 rifle loaded with a magazine containing 27 rounds of ammunition in a forested area.
Investigations are ongoing into all the incidents.
Meanwhile, in an overnight warrant exercise conducted in the Southern Division, officers held eight people on outstanding warrants.