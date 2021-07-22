THE U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) through the U.S. Embassy/Port of Spain facilitated training for 14 officers attached to the Anti-Kidnapping Unit of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS), focusing on kidnapping response.
The virtual training was taught by subject matter experts from the FBI’s Criminal Investigative Division and Crisis Negotiations Unit.
The experts shared the latest techniques and best practices on investigative processes and negotiations when handling kidnapping cases.
In a media release on the US Embassy's website, it stated that the FBI hopes to provide more in-depth in-person training once COVID-19 health protocols are lifted.
Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith thanked the U.S. Embassy for its continued partnership with the TTPS.
“I am pleased to have officers under my command attend a virtual kidnapping training session with the FBI.
This training focused on best practices and would enable the Anti-Kidnapping Unit and the analytical department to utilize modern techniques in kidnapping investigations.
As Commissioner of Police, I will continue to seek out training opportunities for officers of the TTPS by partnering with established organizations such as the FBI”, stated Griffith.