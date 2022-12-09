The Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) has issued an alert to Brazil fans, asking that they send a report to the TTPS App and officers “will come check on you”.
The TTPS message was in response to pre-tournament favourite Brazil being unceremoniously dumped out of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, when they were beaten 4-2 by Croatia in a penalty shoot-out.
Several local fans were disappointed by Brazil’s loss in the second quarterfinal of the World Cup.
The game was goal-less at the end of regulation time. However, Neymar broke the deadlock in the 16th minute of extra time (106) when he beat Croatia’s goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic from close range.
The Brazilians were three minutes away (117) from booking their spot in the semi-finals when Bruno Petkovic equalized for Croatia, sending the game to a penalty shoot-out.
In the ensuing shoot-out, Croatia went first and Nikola Vlasic, Lovro Lajer, Luka Modric and Mislav Orsic all converted for Croatia.
Casemiro and Pedro converted their spot kicks, however, there were misses by Rodrygo and Marquinhos for Brazil, handing victory to Croatia.
The TTPS asked in a post on its social media page, "Brazil fans, are you okay?" and added, “Are you a Brazil fan? Send a report on the TTPS App. We will come check on you.”