Police arrested three men for firearm related offences and possession of camouflage on Saturday.
The men were also held for driving without a driver’s permit and certificate of insurance.
The three, between the ages of 22 to 29 years, were arrested by officers from the North Central Division during a roving roadblock exercise, a post to the police’s social media page stated.
During a warrant exercise in the same division on Friday, another three people were arrested for outstanding affiliation warrants amounting to $10,250.
Also on Friday, officers attached to the North Eastern Division Intelligence Unit and the North Eastern Division Task Force seized a firearm and 29 rounds of ammunition after responding to a report of men armed with guns in the Valley Road, Morvant area.
On arrival, the officers saw a group of men, occupying both sides of the roadway. One of the men, allegedly, pointed a firearm in the direction of the officers who, fearing for their lives, returned fire, the post said. The suspect dropped the firearm and escaped. Investigations into the incident are continuing.
Further, Northern Division officers recovered a vehicle stolen in the Tacarigua area in under two hours. The owner of the vehicle was reportedly outside of his home early in the morning when two armed suspects approached him and announced a robbery. The men made off with his silver Toyota Fielder Wagon.
The vehicle was recovered in the carpark of a Maloney Gardens Building, following enquiries by officers attached to the Arouca Crime Patrol Unit and Tunapuna Criminal Investigations Department.
A Sangre Grande woman was also arrested during a road traffic exercise in the Eastern Division on Friday. The exercise was conducted between 4 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Of the 17 field sobriety tests administered, the 36-year-old was the lone offender found to be driving under the influence. She was subsequently charged, the post said.
The police exercises were conducted over a 24-hour period.