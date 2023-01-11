The Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) is urging vehicle owners to take all necessary precautions to make their vehicles hard targets for criminals.
These precautions include investing in anti-theft devices such as GPS systems, alarms and kill switches.
The advice was shared as officers recovered seven motor vehicles which were reported stolen across several divisions, and arrested one suspect, in ongoing anti-crime exercises.
Between December 29, 2022 and January 10, 2023, officers made the following successful recoveries:
1. A white Kia Rio which was reported stolen in the Marabella area in March 2020, was recovered in the Sea Lots area, by officers of the Port of Spain Division Task Force, on Tuesday. A 36-year-old fisherman was arrested in connection with the incident.
2. A white Toyota Aqua which was taken away at gunpoint at One Woodbrook Place, around 10.25 p.m. on Tuesday was recovered less than an hour later in the San Juan area by officers of the San Juan Crime Patrol Unit.
3. A silver Toyota Aqua, which was reported stolen from the Chaguanas area between January 5 and 6, was recovered abandoned in the Morvant area, on January 9.
4. A white Nissan AD Wagon, which was stolen between January 9 and 10 in the Guayamare area, was recovered a short time later by officers of the Central Division Task Force (CDTF), Area South, after it was abandoned in the Couva area.
5. A white Nissan AD Wagon, which was reported stolen from the Barataria area in October 2022, was recovered on January 10, by officers of the CDTF-Area North. The vehicle was abandoned on the shoulder of the southbound lane of the Uriah Butler Highway and bore false registration plates.
6. A white Kia-2700 Pickup motor vehicle which was reportedly stolen at gunpoint from a victim in the Port of Spain area on Tuesday, was recovered in the Sea Lots area around 12.15 a.m. on Wednesday.
7. A white Toyota Aqua, which was reported stolen in the San Fernando area on December 23, was recovered in the Beetham Gardens area on December 29, by officers of the Stolen Vehicles Squad.