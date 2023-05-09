A man was arrested as a shotgun was found at a house at South Oropouche on Monday.
During an exercise, Task Force officers in the South Western Division, with the assistance of officers of the Fyzabad and Oropouche Criminal Investigations Departments (CID), executed a search warrant at the South Oropouche home of a 24-year-old suspect.
The search resulted in one sawed off shotgun being discovered in the house. The man was arrested in connection with the find.
Several stolen motor vehicles were also recovered by detectives in various areas on Monday.
- One motor vehicle, minus several body and mechanical parts, was recovered in the Diego Martin area. The vehicle was reported missing from the Carenage area on the same date.
- One orange coloured Hyundai Tucson, which was reported stolen in the Chaguanas area, was recovered by officers in the Morvant district on the same date.
- One Nissan Wingroad motor vehicle which was reported stolen from the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex car park, was recovered in the Barataria area.
- One Nissan Tiida motor vehicle which was reported stolen on April 29 from the Chaguanas area, was recovered in the San Juan area.
Meanwhile, a 26-year-old Arima man was arrested during an anti-crime exercise, after being found in possession of a laptop which was reported stolen. The exercise was conducted in the Maloney area and included officers of the Maloney CID and Crime Patrol Unit.