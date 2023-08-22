The police service is calling on the public to desist from sharing a graphic video on social media, following a fatal hit and run accident along the Uriah Butler Highway on Monday night.
Officers of the Central Highway Patrol Unit responded to a report of a road traffic accident involving a pedestrian. It occurred around 7 p.m. along the northbound lane of the Uriah Butler Highway, in the vicinity of Guayamare Bridge.
The victim has since been identified as Balraj Lutchman, 66, of Carlsen Field.
It is alleged that Balraj attempted to cross the northbound carriageway from east to west when he was struck by a grey Kia vehicle heading in a northerly direction. The impact sent Balraj into the path of oncoming vehicles.
Investigations into this matter are ongoing and the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) extended condolences to Lutchman’s family.
In another hit-and-run, the public’s help is being sought by the police for information into the incident which occurred around 3 a.m. on Sunday, along the Paria Main Road, La Fillete.
Leroy “Mellow” De Verteil, 39, sustained fatal injuries after being struck by a motor vehicle while walking along the main road. The driver failed to stop and render aid to the victim and investigations are currently ongoing to identify the driver and vehicle involved.
The TTPS is reminding pedestrians to utilise crosswalks and walkovers wherever they are provided for their safety and those of the motoring fraternity. It is also advising all road users, motorists and pedestrians that they should pay attention to the road traffic laws and exercise due care and attention when using the nation’s roadway.
Pedestrian deaths for 2023 have seen a 48% decrease compared to 2022 (14 compared to 27). These two traffic fatalities bring the 2023 road death figure to 62 compared to 66 for the same period last year.