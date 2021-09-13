Police found a TTPS tactical uniform buried at the back of a house at Fyzabad on Sunday.
The find was made at John Jules Trace.
South-Western Division officers conducting an Operation Strike Back Three exercise between 3 a.m. and 7 a.m. searched a house on the street.
They found a Glock pistol with 15 rounds of nine-millimetre Luger ammunition, and with two magazines.
During further searches at the back of the house, the officers also found a TTPS tactical uniform and hat.
A man who was arrested in connection with the seizure is currently assisting the police with further enquiries.
The exercise was coordinated by Snr Supt Neil Brandon John, supervised by Insp Simon and led by Sgt Sobie of the Fyzabad CID and Cpl Gunness of the SWDTF.
Also present were officers of the SWDTF, Canine Unit, and Oropouche Police
Investigations are continuing.