As more motorists are expected on the roads during the Christmas and Carnival seasons, a reminder has been given by the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS), for owners of motor vehicles to observe the following precautions:
1. Never leave keys in the ignition, even at gas stations while paying for fuel.
2. Always keep your vehicle locked, a few seconds is all it takes for a criminal to steal your car or your belongings.
3. Park with care, preferably in well-lit areas, near CCTV cameras if possible.
4. Install a professionally-fitted car alarm or an approved mobiliser.
The safety measures, in a post to the police’s social media page, came as officers recovered six stolen vehicles in 72 hours.
Between 11 p.m. on October 30 and 9.30 p.m. on November 1, officers of the North Eastern Division (NED) conducted several exercises in the North Eastern and Northern Divisions, in search of the missing vehicles.
During the exercises, four Nissan vehicles, including one white Nissan B15, one white Nissan Tiida, one Nissan X-Trail and one Nissan B14 were recovered. Police also recovered one Toyota Aqua and one black Kia Cerato, the police’s post said.