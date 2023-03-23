THE Office of the Police Commissioner has agreed to disclose certain documents to activist and businessman Inshan Ishmael regarding how much money the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) paid to private garages to have its vehicles repaired.
On Monday, attorney Tsonda Gayle informed Justice Carol Gobin that the Office of the Commissioner was willing to hand over the requested information, but asked the court’s permission for additional time in order to do so.
Gayle suggested that her client be given until April 24, a position that was not objected to by Ishmael’s attorney, Richard Jaggasar.
Ishmael, whose business also provided such services to the TTPS, requested the information last June under the Freedom of Information Act, but the information was not forthcoming.
The reason for requesting the information was because Ishmael said while his business carried out repair services for the TTPS, he never received payment.
The businessman is seeking to obtain a breakdown of payments to all private service and repair garages from January 2019 to July 2022; a complete list of garages the police used for that period; when contracts began; and the cost of outfitting a new vehicle with decals, sirens, lights, cameras and communication equipment.
After making the request and receiving no response, Ishmael, through his attorney, Jaggasar, issued a follow-up letter to the Commissioner’s office, warning that if the information was not provided, action would be filed at the High Court.
In a subsequent response, the TTPS informed Jaggasar that it did not have sight of the initial request and asked for additional time to make a decision on whether or not the information could be disclosed.
Other requests for extensions of time were also made.
At yesterday’s hearing, Jaggasar said while he had no issue with Justice Gobin granting the TTPS until April 24 to disclose the information, he wished to point out that the requested documents were “crucial documents” in a subsequent claim his client is yet to file.
There is a limitation period for that claim to be filed, and therefore, he said there should be no further extensions of time given by the court if such were to be again requested by attorneys for the TTPS.
“These documents were requested since June of last year, so we are coming up on a year,” he said.
The attorney said, however, if the documents were disclosed by the date suggested, this would give his client sufficient time to file the substantive claim.
Prior to the TTPS’s agreement to hand over the documents, Ishmael was seeking a number of orders and declarations from the court, including that the continued failure to make a decision on the request was unlawful and in breach of the law, as well as an order for him to be provided with the documents.