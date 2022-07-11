The Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) has advised that infrastructure set up, training and distribution of body worn cameras are ongoing.
In a post to its social media page on Monday, the TTPS said that a centralised management system for recorded video has been put in place and is currently undergoing the requisite configuration prior to being activated. “There are also sufficient docking stations for charging the devices and these are being placed at strategic locations across all ten Divisions,” the post added.
It also said that, “Upon its receipt of 1,000 body cameras in March 2022, a total of 477 of the devices were distributed among all nine Divisional Task Force members in Trinidad, and the Traffic and Highway Patrol Branch.
“A total of 451 officers were trained in the use of body worn cameras, with 90 percent of these officers attached to the nine Divisional Task Forces in Trinidad and the Traffic and Highway Patrol Branch.”
Tobago received its first allocation of cameras on Monday, with the distribution of 20 devices, and training will commence for officers in the division next week. Eighty more cameras will be allocated to the division before the end of the month, the post said.
It added that more officers will be trained in the use of the cameras and additional distribution across the TTPS is expected by the end of August 2022.