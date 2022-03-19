Citizens are being warned by the police to only make purchases and do transactions with reputable businesses.
In a post to its social media page, the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) stated that a local Online Courier Service/Import Company, falsely advertises electronic items such as television screens, cellular phones and tablets for sale via several social media platforms. Victims then wire transfer money for the purchase of the advertised item into an account, however, no item is delivered as promised.
Instances of this type of online scam have been reported in the Northern, North-Eastern, Central and Southern Division, the police said.
The TTPS is urging victims of this type of scam to come forward and make reports to the Barataria Police Station at 674–4723/24 or the Fraud Squad at 623-2644/625-2310.