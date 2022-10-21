The police service is assuring that it is on high alert to address any challenges that may arise during the upcoming three days which include the Divali holiday.
It added that this will continue into the lead up to the Christmas season.
A post on the police’s social media page quoted Acting Commissioner of Police, Erla Christopher as saying, “We are progressing to some sort of normalcy in this ‘post COVID’ period. While some may want to use this period of relaxed restrictions to commit crime, the TTPS will be ready to combat all criminal activity.’
The post also said that the acting CoP would like to assure the public that the investigation into the shooting death of nine-year-old Jamol Modeste, remains on the front burner and continues to engage the full attention of the police.
The Acting Commissioner also noted that on Thursday, a suspect who allegedly shot and killed a man on Henry Street, was himself shot by police who were on patrol and sprang into action to apprehend the assailant.
The suspect is currently warded at hospital and police seized a Glock pistol and ammunition from the assailant.
There are nine other suspects who are currently in custody in connection with various recent incidents of murder, the police’s post said.
The Glock pistol recovered in the Port-of-Spain shooting incident was just one of 12 illegal firearms seized by police over the past week. Officers also seized 129 rounds of ammunition.
Thus far, four people have been charged for possession of firearms and ammunition.
During the past week police also seized a total of 12.2 kilogrammes of marijuana and 1.2 kilogrammes of cocaine, as a result of exercises conducted in various police districts. The narcotics seized has so far resulted in four people charged for marijuana possession, and three people charged for possession of cocaine.
Meanwhile, seven stolen vehicles were also recovered and over 50 persons were arrested in connection with various crimes over the past week, the police's post added.
Acting Commissioner Christopher was high in praise of her officers and thanked her executive and officers of all ranks for their efforts and cooperation over the past week while she acted as Commissioner.