The Police Service (TTPS) is currently drafting operation plans and exercises to ensure law and order is maintained once the state of emergency restrictions are lifted at the end of the month.
This was confirmed by Deputy Commissioner of Police McDonald Jacob at a news conference yesterday afternoon at the Hyatt Regency hotel in Port of Spain.
He noted that the TTPS was currently in discussion and plans for several proposals, including possibly bringing back persons who are currently on leave for a six-week period, to ensure a smooth return to normalcy during the Yuletide season.
“So as we move out of the SoE, where restrictions may be lifted, we now have to do more. And this includes patrols, operations, and initiatives. So in order to ensure the service is properly outfitted, discussions are currently being held on if the service would be outfitted with additional manpower to deal with that whole aspect of going into the Christmas period,” Jacob said.
Minister of National Security Fitzgerald Hinds noted that following yesterday’s discussions with Jacob and the executive of the TTPS, he was of the opinion that the service was prepared for the transition.
“They have taken into account that those who are criminally minded are most certainly waiting to exhale, as indeed are all of society, including the people who want to go on beaches, and want to go to the bars and restaurants later than 10 p.m. on a given night. So it’s quite a natural human phenomenon to anticipate that, criminals, too, will resume their activities during these same hours of movement. And I’m quite happy the TTPS is acting in anticipation of that, and putting systems in place to deal with any attitudes and posture or any untoward antisocial behaviour that may flow from it. So I was very comforted and I can now return to the Cabinet and inform them the TTPS is mindful of the possibilities and have begun their plans to ensure they can manage the situation post the removal of those restrictions,” Hinds said.