Returning nationals and non-nationals seeking to enter Trinidad and Tobago will no longer have to produce a TTravel Pass to gain entry.
Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh made this announcement whilst speaking during the Ministry of Health’s virtual Covdi-19 media conference on Wednesday.
Stating the he was authorized by the Prime Minister to inform the nation of this new development, Deyalsingh said effective June 1 (Wednesday) the TTravel Pass system will be discontinued.
“What this means is that unvaccinated nationals and non-nationals can enter Trinidad and Tobago, you don’t have to prove your vaccination status, however, you do have to provide either a negative PCR or an antigen test 48 hours prior to entry.
He said persons entering without a test will be asked to enter State-supervised quarantine at their cost and provide a negative antigen or PCR at any time during their quarantine period, as a condition of release before going home.
He said the relaxation of this measure resulted from the country experiencing a plateauing in the number of Covid-19n cases and a waning of the acute phase of the pandemic. However, he noted that the pandemic is still ongoing.
The Health Minister reminded the population that all the other public health measures, such as wearing a mask, remain in effect.
He also advised against congregating within large crowds where people may not be wearing a mask, especially if you’re not vaccinated. “Because at this stage of the pandemic a lot of the responsibility for the management of this is shared between the Government Ministry of Health and more importantly, the people of Trinidad and Tobago,” Deyalsingh said.
On the national vaccination front, Deyalsingh said to date 712,349 persons or 50.9 per cent of the population have completed their vaccination regimen, with 691,484 having received a first dose and 156,290 persons having availed themselves to a booster shot.
He also expressed gratitude to the people and Government of Spain for their donation of 43,200 doses of the Pfizer pediatric vaccine, which entered the country on Monday.
Noting that Trinidad and Tobago is the first country in the region to have received these vaccines, he said the rollout began on Wednesday (today)for children between the ages of five and 11 years, and four to eight weeks after receiving their first shot, they will be eligible for their second dose.
“I just want to alert the population that just like the Pfizer adult doses we got in last year, the labelled expiry date is April 2022, but Pfizer has extended its expiry position until October 2022,” Deyalsingh said.
Meanwhile, Dr Erica Wheeler, Trinidad and Tobago’s representative to the Pan American Health Organisation (PAHO) and the World Health Organisation (WHO), provided an update on the monkey pox virus.
She said according to a WHO release yesterday, the number of confirmed cases has moved from 92 to 168, with a further 117 persons suspected of contracting the virus.
Wheeler stated that the cases were reported in 19 non-endemic countries (outside Central and West Africa), but none has been reported in the Caribbean thus far.
Listed among the symptoms an infected person can experience are headaches, acute fever (more than 38.5 degrees), swollen lymph nodes, back pain, muscle ache and the development of a body rash. others.
She said historically persons vaccinated against small pox have acquired immunity against monkey pox, but in non-endemic countries that immunity is most likely not available to persons under the age of 40 due to a relaxation in small pox vaccination.