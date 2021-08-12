The Ministry of Education will meet today with the Trinidad and Tobago Unified Teachers Association (TTUTA) to discuss the draft guidelines for the reopening of schools next month.
With confirmation from the Ministry of Health yesterday of two cases of the Covid-19 Delta variant in T&T, TTUTA vice-president Marlon Seales said the Association plans to discuss how this would impact plans to reopen schools.
“We are cognizant of what the rest of the world has been going through with the Delta variant and our side is going to flag it as a concern. But we are also aware that all the data and the literature is saying that there are no new protocols with the Delta variant. This would be on the table tomorrow (today), please God,” he told the Express in a telephone interview yesterday.
Seales said today’s meeting is expected to begin at 3.30 p.m.
The Ministry first met with TTUTA on July 13 to discuss the draft guidelines.
“We are glad that when we put forward our concerns with the first document that some of those concerns were addressed,” said Seales.
“However, there still remain some fundamental concerns that we have and we will really like to speak to the Ministry about those things before putting them in the public domain,” he added.
On the vaccination of teaching staff, Seales said TTUTA is still encouraging teachers to take the Covid-19 vaccine and that mandatory vaccinations was not something the Association had been discussing with members.
“We have encouraged our members (to be vaccinated). We have been in talks with the Ministry. The Ministry has been working with us to prioritise members of the teaching profession and auxiliary staff and we are glad with the efforts and we are hoping those efforts continue. However, we will stop short of mandatory vaccinations because we still believe in the freedom of choice,” he stated.
The Ministry is expected to hold talks with other education stakeholders tomorrow.