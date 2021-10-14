THE Ministry of Education will hold another stakeholder meeting today to discuss the issue of the reopening of schools for all vaccinated secondary school pupils.
This comes after the ministry met with the Trinidad and Tobago Unified Teachers Association (TTUTA) on Tuesday on the matter.
Vaccinated pupils in Forms Four, Five and Six have resumed face-to face classes and Education Minister Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly said last Friday that classes would resume for those in Forms One to Three within two weeks.
However, TTUTA has objected to this.
The ministry said yesterday that it has received complaints that teachers are experiencing difficulty teaching both physical classes for forms 4-6 while also having to teach online classes for forms 1-3.
The ministry said the proposed reopening of physical school for all vaccinated secondary students ages 12-18 would therefore be advantageous to both teachers and students, many of whom have been outside of the classroom for the past 19 months.
“At this time, based on the guidance from the Ministry of Health, the safest cohort of students for physical attendance at schools are the vaccinated - hence the approach taken by the Government on physical attendance,” the ministry stated.
However it noted TTUTA’s concerns.
“The issues raised by TTUTA included concerns about social distancing, physical infrastructure and the teaching of unvaccinated students. The discussion also focused heavily on teacher burnout, as TTUTA cited incidences of teachers attempting to simultaneously teach online and physically, in contravention of their guidance.
“TTUTA has advanced that the return of teachers to the physical classroom should be accompanied by a cessation of virtual or remote teaching, in order to preserve the work-life balance of teachers.”
Additionally, TTUTA said there is a need for discussions with the Chief Personnel Officer regarding the terms and conditions of teachers who are expected to provide remote or online teaching for students who are not attending school physically at this time.
The ministry said it has taken note of the association’s concerns and further discussions will be held with the wider stakeholder body today.