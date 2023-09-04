Trinidad and Tobago Unified Teachers Association’s (TTUTA) Tobago Officer Bradon Roberts says the late start to school repairs in Tobago has led to at least one school being unable to reopen today, and repair works still being done at others.
“The school repair programme this year, as with the past years, would have started late. I understand that the Division has its challenges, mainly this year with funding. However, I don’t know what was their challenge for starting late again. There are schools that work is happening even today, Sunday. There is at least one school that I know that would not be ready to open tomorrow.
And there are other schools where I know the principals would not be pleased at all with the work that is being done,” he told the Express via WhatsApp yesterday.
“However, we’re trying our best to work with the Division because we don’t want as many disruptions this term. The September to the December term is a critical term for an academic year. We are still a little disappointed because if there are challenges and it is communicated and there is transparency, the different stakeholders would know and can prepare for whatever September brings. So it should not be where we are coming up September morning and then discover that some schools have these list of things not treat with,” he said.
Roberts said TTUTA will be monitoring schools today.
“We would have seen pictures of some of the schools Friday. Even today, Sunday, I’m getting some pictures of work still incomplete, but it’s possible that the contractors are working throughout the day to see how best they can finish. We really don’t want the disruptions and I hope we can have a smooth as possible opening and throughout this particular term,” he said.
Also raising concerns about the issue yesterday was Tobago House of Assembly Minority Leader Kelvon Morris who said in a Facebook statement:
“This is the second consecutive school term under the stewardship of the current Secretary of Education in which Scarborough Secondary School, among other schools, is facing reopening challenges. As Minority Leader, I am highly concerned with respect to the fact that there appears to be a lack of planning and prioritising of the learning of our innocent and precious students, while the Secretary’s focus seems to be placed elsewhere.
“I am therefore reiterating my call for the Chief Secretary to take immediate and urgent steps to place the management of our students future in the hands of an individual with the demonstrated capacity, competence and care, so that the education of our island’s children will not be compromised and left unabated.”
$20m for work on Tobago schools
Acknowledging TTUTA’s concerns yesterday, THA Secretary of Education, Research and Technology (DERTech) Zorisha Hackett noted that incomplete school repairs was not an isolated issue in Tobago.
“This challenge resonates on a national scale, primarily due to delays caused by the migration to the Office of Procurement Regulation’s depository,” she said.
She said despite also facing financial constraints as we approach the end of fiscal year 2023, the Division of Education, Research, and Technology remained resolute in its commitment to prioritise the health and safety of staff and pupils.
She said the Division hired Eco-Industrial Development Company of Tobago (E-IDCOT) to effectively manage the School Repair Programme across 51 schools, to the tune of $20 million.
“I want to reassure the concerned stakeholders at both the Plymouth Anglican Primary School and Scarborough Secondary School that their issues have always been on our radar, and that we at DERTech are unwavering in our determination to address them comprehensively. The repair works at these institutions have commenced, as promised, and should be completed in short order,” Hackett said, adding that productive dialogues have taken place with the Parent-Teacher Association presidents of both schools.
She said crucial repairs have been completed at schools across the island, with minor repairs and other outstanding projects to persist during afternoons and weekends until they are satisfactorily completed.
Hackett said, with the exception of Parlatuvier Anglican Primary School, which is scheduled to reopen on Wednesday due to ongoing works affecting curriculum delivery, all other schools in Tobago should resume classes today.