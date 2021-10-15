Secondary school teachers have been instructed by their representing union, the Trinidad and Tobago Unified Teachers Association (TTUTA), not to continue teaching virtually if all forms of secondary school pupils are brought out to face-to-face classes.
“Secondary school teachers, you go and you do your jobs, and you do your jobs as you’re supposed to, according to your terms and conditions. Your job is not to make it work,” TTUTA president Antonia De Freitas said on Wednesday.
Teachers and fully-vaccinated Forms Four to Six pupils returned to face-to-face classes on October 4.
Education Minister Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly announced in Parliament last week Friday that if all goes well, fully-vaccinated Forms One to Three pupils would also return.
The Ministry met with TTUTA on the issue on Wednesday.
At a news conference hosted by the union later that day, TTUTA industrial relations officer Kerry Broome explained that when schools were closed last year and children were not being taught, TTUTA and teachers went along with what was the best solution at the time, which was emergency remote engagements.
He said even then, TTUTA signalled to the Ministry that negotiations needed to take place regarding this new arrangement.
“Yet we continued on in the interest of the children,” he said.
Broome said fast forward to last Friday, TTUTA found out with the rest of the public that fully-vaccinated Forms One to Three pupils would be returning to the physical classroom.
He said ahead of Wednesday’s meeting with the Ministry on the issue, TTUTA’s general council met in a lengthy session on Tuesday night and decided on the position that if the Ministry insists that fully-vaccinated Forms One to Six pupils are to physically be in school, then teachers “must revert to operating strictly within our terms and conditions of work and we must cease all emergency engagements”.
“You see, it works like this: if we are doing something because of an emergency, when, by the actions of the Minister and the Ministry of Education, you have signalled very strongly that emergency no longer exists, then we must revert to what obtained before,” Broome said.
Pointing out that TTUTA was not obstructionist, he went on: “TTUTA says that we demand to be part of a sustainable education system, which engages the needs of all educators, and we are saying very clearly that we are willing to have discussions, meaningful consultation with the Ministry of Education, and we must have negotiations with the employer on the way forward.
“But until such time, it is our advice to our membership in secondary schools that all remote engagements must cease as long as we return to physical school for Forms One to Six.”
Discontinue physical classes
According to De Freitas, one of the first things the union questioned during Wednesday’s 28-minute meeting with the Ministry was what plans were in place for unvaccinated pupils of Forms Four to Six who have to meet the requirements for the submission of practical projects for their CSEC and CAPE examinations.
She said the union did not “quite get a straight answer to that”.
She said the Ministry also did not provide a “straight answer” as to the plans for unvaccinated pupils of Forms One to Three who may be writing the NCSE (National Certificate of Secondary Education) 2022 examinations.
“Basically, as far as the Ministry of Education is concerned, the Ministry of Health has indicated that let us start returning vaccinated students to school. It’s the safest way and then we will take the others...it’s one step at a time,” De Freitas said.
“Colleagues and parents, I don’t know if that is good enough for us as educators, if that is good enough for us as parents, to simply hear that our children’s future hangs in the balance, to simply hear that we have the promotion of academic inequity through State policy and, unfortunately, with no clear plan as to how our students would be treated in the very near future,” she stated.
De Freitas went on to call for all face-to-face classes for pupils of Forms Four to Six to be stopped, except for pupils who have to attend classes to complete the practical components of their exams.
“TTUTA also at this time categorically disagrees with the reopening of physical school for Forms One to Three in a manner that will create a higher level of inequality and disproportionate hardship for students. That kind of policy is creating frustration and stress for teachers who’ve already gone above and beyond,” she said.
Mentally drained
TTUTA third vice-president Darren Lee Him lamented that teachers were mentally drained, having to balance monitoring their own children at home while at the same time carrying on classes for their pupils who are logged in to virtual school.
“So they have to balance both lives there. As a parent, as a teacher, their tanks are running low. They are on fumes. It’s becoming harder daily for them in such an environment.
“The Ministry of Education has made teachers into acrobats, as they have to balance teaching face-to-face classes, then run home to teach those who are online, and also prepare packages for those who are not as fortunate as some to have the facility of Internet and have a device that they can log in and benefit from the online classes,” Lee Him said.
He said in the last year, many teachers had to make trips to the doctor as they were stressed out and sick.