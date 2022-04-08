President of the Trinidad and Tobago Unified Teachers Association (TTUTA) Antonia De Freitas has revealed that she is hospital being treated for a potentially fatal ailment she believes was brought on by her Covid-19 infection.
In a statement today, De Freitas said that in November 2021, she was infected with the virus.
She said : “After the quarantine period was over I continued to suffer from what can be described as long Covid. This situation came to a head on the morning of Tuesday March 22, when I was rushed to the emergency room of the (Mt Hope) hospital for a suspected heart attack”.
According to De Freitas: “following a series of tests it was realised that it was not a health attack but deep vein thrombosis and the clot had broken up and began travelling through my bod.
De Freitas said she was now in hospital being treated for life threatening pulmonary embolism “which can quickly become fatal during this period”.
She stated: “I continue to be on total bedrest and monitored by the doctors. I will continue to update the central executive as time goes by as the treatment is proceedings and the doctors update me on my medical condition”.
Elected in October 2019, De Fretias is the first female President of the TTUTA.