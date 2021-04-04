COVID-19 continues to delay the reopening of schools but one Sangre Grande teacher Kevin Ramkay Henry, is offering free CSEC additional mathematics classes to students throughout the country.
The 34-year-old teacher at the SWAHA Hindu College in Sangre Grande told the Express in a phone interview on Wednesday that the decision was taken to assist students who are in need of guidance as the June/July exam season fast approaches.
While online classes have been a source of frustration for some students who struggle to access or participate in daily classes, these evening zoom classes are intended to provide more one on one feedback with those who need it most, he said.
“It really is my way of giving back. People think I might be in it for something for myself but the truth is, it is a sacrifice I am making because I understand that some students really do need it. Teaching online is hard enough as it is, in all fields. I have experience in the field of mathematics and I am able to share resources with students who maybe would have preferred a more individualized setting and just need the extra help.”
“I know some parents have been struggling to assist their children and some children have been struggling to grasp the concepts. It’s a task having to navigate online lessons and so I am doing this to reach them. As I said this is my way of giving back,” he said.
Originally intended to assist students within the Sangre Grande region, Henry is willing to accept students from any location into his classes (which are set to run between April 13 to June 8). The lessons, which will be hosted via the school’s zoom platform, will cover a syllabus review and practice questions in the field.
Offered between the hours of 7.30 to 9.p.m., Henry says this timeframe was chosen to accommodate his family and work life.
“My children tend to go to sleep around 7, so I chose this time so I can reach the students without interruption. I spoke to my wife about it and she has been very supportive throughout the process, it would have been hectic to do with my kids running around,” said Henry.
To other teachers who are able to offer the same, he said, the chance to help students should always be taken.
“Not everyone is able to do it, I understand that completely. However, if you are able to, I think of course you should consider reaching out to students because we all know how tough learning through the pandemic has been,” he said.
For more details on how you can join these classes, contact Henry at 716 5780.