A television cameraman was among three people held for possession of a firearm and ammunition.
Cameraman Russell Basdeo, 34, of Mc Kenzie Street, Frederick Settlement, Caroni; Kurt Lee Ramsajan, 39, of Madras Road, St Helena; and Nicholas Beebakhee, 29, of Rapsy Street, Curepe, were jointly charged with the offences after they appeared before Magistrate Indra Ramoo-Hayes at the Tunapuna Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday.
After the charges were read, all three men were remanded into custody, and the matter was adjourned to August 8.
According to police reports on July 8, members of the St Joseph Traffic Branch were on a road traffic exercise, in the St Joseph district when the officers stopped a motor vehicle with three occupants.
At the time the officers were stopping the vehicle because it had breached a road traffic sign.
As the officers approached the vehicle, it was alleged that one of the occupants held a firearm in his hand. All three men were ordered out of the car, and they surrendered without incident.
One Smith & Wesson pistol with two rounds of 9mm ammunition was seized.
The trio was subsequently charged by PC Peters.