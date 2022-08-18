TV6 reporter wins CBU award

TV6 journalist Cindy Raghubar-Teekersingh has been awarded by the Caribbean Broadcast Union (CBU) for her coverage of issues facing migrant children.
Raghubar-Teekersingh won the award for “Responsible Coverage of Children’s Issues”, announced at the CBU’s 2021 Caribbean Media Awards on Tuesday at the Shaw Park Cultural Complex in Tobago.
She was awarded for her April 2021 feature, titled “Venezuelan migrants want help to school children”, which highlighted the plight of Venezuelan migrant families living in Icacos, and the lack of access to education for their children.
Trinidad and Tobago Television (TTT Ltd) achieved two awards for “Best Magazine Programme” and “Best Entertainment Programme” for two episodes of its Penny on Point TV show.
Also from T&T, WESN Content Capital won the award for “Best Comedy Item” for We Comedy.
The awards, held annually, aim to highlight and recognise outstanding work in television and radio across the Caribbean.
The 2021 awards ceremony held on Tuesday was the first in-person ceremony held since 2019, as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.
CBU president Dr Claire Grant said the awards gave an “opportunity to celebrate excellence produced in challenging circumstances”.
“The CBU wanted to acknowledge the work done by the entire Caribbean media sector, and not just its 37 member organisations,” she stated.
“It is heartening to note the wide range of organisations around the region, small and large, who produced award-winning work.”
Telecommunications Authority of T&T (TATT) chairman Gilbert Peterson said the awards represented excellence in broadcast journalism, and “we stand firmly behind recognition of such excellence”.
Peterson stressed the importance of the media, and noted freedom of the press is a right enshrined in the Constitution.
“As media practitioners, I urge you, in your daily activities, to ensure that you conduct the business of the sector in such a way that society can develop and that the society can really recognise that the protection that you have enjoyed constitutionally is well-deserved,” he said.
The 2021 award entries were judged by a five-member panel comprising chief judge Enrico Woolford, Dr Sharon Marshall, Dr Yvonne Weekes, Zadie Neufville and Andrew Millington.
According to the CBU, submissions were invited in 46 categories—all but seven of them open to non-members. Of the total entries, the CBU said 231 were from 16 CBU members, while a total of nine non-member media houses together submitted 27 entries, adding up to an overall total of 258 entries, the highest number for the past three years.
A full list of winners can be accessed on the CBU’s website at www.caribroadcastunion.org.