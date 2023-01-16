A dozen men were arrested for gang related offences over the weekend.
The 12 are between the ages of 22 and 44. Nine of them live in the St John’s Road, St Augustine area, while two reside in Tunapuna and the other at Macoya.
The men were held in the North Central Division between Friday and Sunday, during the police’s ‘Operation Grand Slam’, an intelligence-led house search and roving exercise.
Operation Grand Slam was initiated to suppress and dismantle the gang-related and other criminal activities within the neighbouring North Central and Northern Divisions, a post on the police’s social media page stated.
Officers in the Northern Division arrested 14 people during the operation in targeted areas in that division over the weekend.
Eleven arrests were made for a range of offences, including possession of camouflage, possession of cocaine, driving under the influence, driving without driver’s permit, breaching a protection order, and possession of an offensive weapon. Three of the suspects were also detained for receiving stolen articles, larceny, store breaking and larceny, and malicious damage.