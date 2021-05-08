Twenty people, aged 23 to 88 years old, were arrested in Port of Spain on Friday for breach of Covid-19 regulations.
Police said the suspects were engaged in recreational activities, including consuming alcohol.
Officers were conducting exercises when they proceeded to a recreation club located on Henry Street around 6.20 p.m.
They were arrested by officers of the Inter-Agency Taskforce and taken to the Central Police Station, where they were formally charged with the offence.
The TTPS continues to urge citizens to adhere to the Public Health Regulations and welcomes information on possible breaches.