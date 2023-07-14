Jasina Nyack was last seen on Wednesday and police officers are seeking the public’s help to locate her.
Nyack, 22 of Capildeo Block, Couva is of African descent, brown in complexion, has black hair, is slim built, five feet, four inches tall and 120 pounds. She was last seen at her home, wearing a yellow top, denim pants and slippers.
Nyack was reported missing at the Couva police station which can be reached at 636-2333 with any information on her whereabouts. The police can also be reached at 999, 555, 911, 800-TIPS or through any police station.