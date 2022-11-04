Relatives of persons hospitalised will now be able to visit their loved ones twice daily.
This after the Ministry of Health (MOH) announced on Friday that effective Monday (Nov 7) there will be a return to the daily two-visitation policy at all hospitals except the Port of Spain General Hospital.
During these visits, a maximum of two visitors will be allowed at the bedside at any given time.
The visiting hours will be standardized as follows:
Morning visitation: - 11:00am to 12:00 midday
Afternoon visitation: - 4:00 pm to 6:00pm
This schedule will apply daily, inclusive of weekends and public holidays.
At the Port of Spain General Hospital there will be a single visitation period, which will be between the hours of 12 noon and 1.00 p.m. The ministry said this single visitation is is due to the ongoing levelling exercise, which has recommenced and continues from 1:00pm daily at that institution.
The MOH stated that if relatives require variances to this schedule, the nurse/doctor in charge of the patients’ care should be approached with the request. These requests will be accommodated on a case-by-case basis and the discretionary power rests with the attending physician/nurse.
It must be noted that Public Health [2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019 nCoV)] (No 9) Regulations 2022 remains in force. As such the wearing of masks remains mandatory at all health facilities:
Thus, no person shall, without reasonable excuse, be at:
(a) private hospital registered under the Private Hospitals Act,
(b) public hospital; or
(c) private or public medical clinic without wearing a facemask, face shield or face covering in a manner which covers his/her mouth, nose and chin.