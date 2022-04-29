A Ste Madeleine man was gunned down near his home on Thursday night.
Omesh Alan Sinanan, 20, of Ste Madeleine Circular Road, was shot multiple times and died at the scene.
A police report said that at around 8.20 p.m. Sinanan was sitting outside a relative’s home at Belle Vue Street when a man wearing dark clothing and a face mask approached him.
The man opened fire then got into a vehicle waiting at Naparima Mayaro Road which then sped off.
Sinanan’s mother, Ramdoolarie Maharaj, said her son had previously served two terms in prison, and he was employed as a labourer.
Officers of the Ste Madeleine Police Station, Southern Division Task Force, and detectives of the Homicide Bureau of Region III responded.
The body was taken to the San Fernando mortuary and an autopsy is expected to be done at the Forensic Science Centre.