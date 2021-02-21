A CUTLASS attack outside the homes of twin brothers on Sunday morning has left one clinging to life and the other seriously injured at hospital.
Shaffick Mohammed, 28, was chopped in the head, and his brother Sadiq was chopped to the left hand and shoulder.
So severe was the chop wound to the head that Shaffick’s skull was split, his relatives said.
Sadiq was chopped to the left hand, and was hospitalised in stable condition.
Relatives said that cutlass attack was among a series of incidents between two families who have been feuding for two generations over more than 40 years.
A relative who spoke to the Express at the crime scene, said that she did not wish to be identified for fear of more trouble.
Of the latest incident between the feuding families she said, “It is very sad. We born and grow with these people. We shared clothes, food, watch TV together. If somebody didn’t have something we share with the other one. To come to this in the new generation and to be fighting among themselves and want to prove who badder than who, who have more money, or education is just poor taste. People need to come together and stop doing this kind of thing. “
She said the twins had criminal records but did not deserve what happened.
The incident occurred around 7 a.m. in the street outside the twins’ homes off Pluck Road.
A van with four men from the opposite side of the feuding family pulled up outside Shaffick’s house and called out to him.
“We come for you now. We ready for you now. They came out with bottles, stone, cutlasses. They were drinking before. They came earlier that night, drove the van in the street and went back out.
They came back in the morning, prepped and ready. They called him out to beat him and to fight”, the relative related.
“They were waving blades and calling out Shaffick. He came out empty-handed. They started to beat and chop him. He got a ‘luchette’ and tried to brace the chop wound, but he still got chopped to the head and split the skull. His twin came out to save him and got chopped to the left hand.
“The next brother came out tried to save Shaffick and he got chopped too. But he (Sadiq) pulled away the blade from one of the guys and started swinging back chop”, she said.
The relative said the four attackers returned to the van and sped off.
The twins’ mother, Sandra Beharry, who lives nearby, came out when she heard the commotion.
She took a jersey and bandaged Shaffick’s head.
“When she bandaged his head the blood was flowing and they used the jersey to keep his skull together. He kept saying he couldn’t breathe. They called a man to take them to the hospital”, said the relative.
At the San Fernando General Hospital, doctors told the family that Shaffick’s skull was fractured and that he was expected to undergo surgery.
The relative told Express that the feud dated back to the twin’s grandfather, who was accused of killing a relative of the opposing feuding family.
“It is a feud between families over who badder than who and who is badjohn. This dating back to their grandfather days Russell Mohammed, who was a badjohn in Woodland. He used to fight, cuss, quarrel and that kind of thing. They accused him of the murder of one their grandfather’s brother more than 50 years ago”, she said.
Officers of the San Fernando CID and La Romaine police post responded and took statements from the relatives about the incident.