AN autopsy has been ordered to confirm how 21-year-old Videsha “Twinkle” Boodoo died.
Boodoo, of Carr Trace, Caparo, was found dead at her home at 6.30 p.m. on Tuesday by her boyfriend.
She was last seen alive around 10 a.m. that day.
Police told the Express that Boodoo had only moved into the apartment nine days prior.
They were told that she had been depressed following a disagreement with someone close to her.
District Medical Officer Naresh Singh visited the scene and ordered the removal of the body to Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex, Mt Hope, where a post-mortem will be performed.