Two 14-year-olds have been reported missing and the public’s help is being sought by the police to find them.
They are Kimberly Balgobin of Maloney and Kezia Meade of John John.
Balgobin was last seen on August 12 and reported missing to the Maloney police station on August 15. She is of mixed descent, five feet, four inches tall, stocky built, light brown in complexion and has long, blonde and brown hair. She was last seen wearing a green jersey, blue-coloured short pants and a pair of black Nike slippers.
Meade was last seen around 8.30 p.m. on August 14 and reported missing to the Besson Street police station the following day. She is of African descent, five feet, two inches tall, medium built, light brown in complexion and has short black hair. She was last seen wearing a blue and white U.S Polo dress.
Anyone with information on Balgobin’s whereabouts can call the Maloney police station at 646-6504 while the Besson Street police station can be reached at 623-1395 with any information on Meade. The police can also be contacted at 800-TIPS, 555, 999, 911 or through any police station.