Two men were held following a police involved shooting in the Central Division on Tuesday.
Police search for a third man.
Officers were on mobile patrol around 11.40 a.m. on Tuesday, in the Longdenville area, when they responded to a report of a robbery in the Carlsen Field area.
On arrival, the officers saw a silver Nissan Tiida motor vehicle with three male occupants heading along the Brasso Caparo Road, a post to the police’s social media page stated.
A chase ensued during which the front seat passenger of the vehicle allegedly pointed a firearm in the direction of the officers and fired three shots. In keeping with the Use of Force Policy, officers returned fire and the vehicle’s occupants abandoned the vehicle a short distance away, the police's post added.
A 21-year-old of Longdenville and a 20-year-old of Enterprise, were arrested, while the third suspect escaped. A search for this person is now underway.
One pistol loaded with three rounds of ammunition was recovered from the scene, the post said.
Investigations are ongoing.
In a separate incident, a 42-year-old Cocoyea man was arrested by officers of the Southern Division Task Force on Tuesday afternoon for being in possession of a Glock pistol loaded with a magazine containing 14 rounds of ammunition.
And, in the Barataria district, officers of the North Eastern Division Crime Patrol Unit and the Barataria Criminal Investigations Department acting on information, went to Seemungal Trace, Debe, where they conducted a search of an abandoned structure. The search resulted in one Remington rifle being discovered, the police’s post said.
Investigations are ongoing.