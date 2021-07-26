Two men allegedly in possession of a Micro Draco AK-pistol with a magazine containing 35 rounds of 7.62 ammunition were arrested.
Around 9.20 p.m. on July 25, officers of the Northern Division Task Force executed a search warrant at a residence on Mc Connie Street, Dinsley Village, Tacarigua, and found the firearm and ammunition.
The warrant was executed after an extensive surveillance period by the TTPS officers.
The exercise was spearheaded by ACP Andy Belfon, Snr Supt Renzey Ramdeen, Supt Powder and W/ASP Powder.
It was coordinated by Insp Pitt and supervised by Sgt Pamphille and PC Foster.