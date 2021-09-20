TWO men allegedly caught by police with 46 bullfinches in undersized cages were arrested on Friday.
Arnold Ramlakhlawan, 26, of Moruga, and Samiel Jugon, 37, of Oropouche were charged for the offences of possession of protected birds without a permit, and keeping the protected birds in undersized cages.
The two were among 13 people were arrested for various offences by officers of the Southern Division Task Force during an anti-crime exercise.
Also among the 13 were eight people who were allegedly gathered at a bar at Rochard Junction, Barrackpore.
The eight persons were arrested and charged for the offence of Breach of the Public Health Regulations.
Three other men were also arrested and charged for offences.
Kelvin Audhem, 57, of Claxton Bay, was charged for the offence of consuming alcohol in a public place; Jimmy Lakhan, 37, also of Claxton Bay, was charged for possession of cocaine, and Robert Diljohn, 58, was arrested for possession of camouflage clothing and cocaine possession.
Ramkhlawan and Jugon were expected to appear on Monday in a virtual hearing before a Princes Town magistrate to answer to the charges.
The exercise was co-ordinated by W/Snr Supt Lucia Winchester, ASP Ramdass and Inspector Phillip and supervised by Sgts Joseph, Charles and Cpl Phoolchan.