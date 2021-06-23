TTPS alert
Two men who allegedly used a social media advertisement to scam a buyer into purchasing a DVD player, which they claimed was a PlayStation 4 game console, have been arrested. 
 
The suspects, aged 18 and 21, of El Socorro, San Juan, were expected to be charged with the offence of obtaining money by false pretenses.
 
A police report said that on June 21, the two suspects allegedly posted a PlayStation 4 game console for sale on Facebook, then made arrangements to meet with an interested buyer.
 
The suspects met with the interested buyer around 4 p.m., at the carpark of Trincity Mall, where they allegedly completed the transaction for $2,000.
 
When the buyer checked the contents of the PS4 box it was discovered that the box contained a black Samsung DVD player wrapped up with pieces of cream tiles.
 
The buyer contacted officers of the NDTF – Central, who responded.
 
The officers confronted the suspects who were then arrested and taken to the Arouca Police Station.
 
WPC Williams is continuing enquiries.

