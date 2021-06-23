RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Finance Minister Colm Imbert said yesterday severance payments will be paid to Caribbean Airlines (CAL) employees in accordance with the law.
Faced with persistent insinuations from Opposition Members in Parliament yesterday that he got a Pfizer jab from the 80 vials sent from the US, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley went on the offensive and suggested that Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar had contracted Covid-19 at some stage.
THE State’s flagship energy company, the National Gas Company (NGC), registered an after-tax loss of $2.1 billion for its 2020 financial year, which ended on December 31, 2020.
The public is again being advised to be careful about using herbal remedies to treat Covid-19, as it can cause more harm than good in certain instances.
The Gambling (Gaming and Betting) Control Bill, 2021 was passed in the House of Representatives yesterday.
Two men who allegedly used a social media advertisement to scam a buyer into purchasing a DV…