Two men, one aged 55 and the other 63, have been charged with assaulting their spouses.
According to a news release from the Police Service (TTPS), the two were charged in separate incidents.
In the first case, a Sangre Grande man was arrested by officers of the TTPS Eastern Division Gender-Based Violence Unit (GBVU) on November 24, after five separate reports were made against him this year.
He was charged the following day with five counts of assault by threats, two counts of assault by beating, and one count of malicious damage.
He pleaded not guilty to all the charges and was granted $275,000 bail with a surety and was ordered to stay 100 metres away from his spouse. He is scheduled to reappear in court on December 17.
According to police reports, at 6 p.m. on August 22, the accused allegedly behaved in an aggressive manner toward a woman at a house after she refused to answer his questions about her whereabouts.
He allegedly became angry and dealt her several blows to her head with his hands, causing injuries.
He also allegedly destroyed several of her belongings, valued at $6,450, and threatened to kill her if she called the police.
The woman reported the matter to the police.
The accused also allegedly came to her home in September and October when he made threats to kill her. Police were told that similar incidents occurred in the past.
In the second matter, a Salybia man was arrested on November 28 for an incident that occurred five days earlier. He was charged with possession of a weapon with intent and common assault.
He pleaded not guilty and was granted $200,000 bail and ordered to stay 100 metres away from his spouse. He is scheduled to reappear next May.
According to police reports, at 7.30 p.m. on November 23, the 63-year-old, while intoxicated, allegedly had a disagreement with a woman at his home. He became angry and allegedly swung a piece of metal pipe at her. Police were also told that the man took a cutlass and threatened to kill her.
A report was made at Matura Police Station and investigations were conducted by WPC Farrier.