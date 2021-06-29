Two close relatives of a female suspect in the case of missing Kadijah Flament are in police custody.
Police said an 18-year-old female relative and an older male relative are to be questioned by homicide detectives.
The female relative was detained at her home at Ste Madeleine and brought to the police station, while the male relative voluntarily came into the station on Monday, police said.
Meanwhile, the suspect who was taken from her apartment for psychiatric treatment and evaluation two weeks ago to the St Ann’s hospital, is still under hospital care.
Police have begun the process of attempting through DNA testing to identify the skeletal human remains that were found on June 17 during a search for Flament, who last contacted her family ten days earlier.
Her mother, Anastasia Flament, has submitted tissue samples for DNA comparative to be done against the remains, and await the outcome of the results.
Anastasia Flament had told Express that she does not believe that her daughter, is alive, and had been leading the search for clues in her disappearance or her body.
The suspect who is under psychiatric care was a close friend of Flament and the legal guardian of Flament’s eight-year-old daughter.
The suspect had tested positive for the Covid-19 coronavirus and had been in self-quarantine at her fourth-floor apartment at Olera Heights, Circular Road, San Fernando, under the watch of police.
On June 17, human remains were found at a dumpsite near agricultural land at Reform Road, Gasparillo, during a police search for Flament.
Days later, mysterious social media posts appeared on Flament’s page on Facebook, claiming that she was alive and well, and in Tobago.
Her traumatised mother said she believe her daughter’s account was hacked and investigators were expected to engage the Cyber Crime unit to determine the location of the user who posted the messages.
Supt Sean Dhilpaul is leading officers of Homicide Region III in the investigations.