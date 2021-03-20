CARONI County Medical Officer of Health Dr Jeanine St Bernard has strongly discouraged bar hopping, as two people who had recently tested positive for the Covid-19 coronavirus had admitted to it.
At Saturday's Covid-19 media briefing, Dr Bernard said that this week she had met with President of Bar Keepers and Operators Association Satesh Moonasar.
"Bar hopping is a tradition of not going to just one bar. This is a practice I would want to strongly discourage as the potential for exposure to Covid-19 increases exponentially", she said. "We don't want this association to be brought into disrepute. The Association is completely on board, and in complete adherence to the Covid-19 regulations and protocols. I came away from the meeting very hopeful.
Bar keepers do not benefit having to be closed, to be sanitised, or to close because they and their workers are infected with Covid-19 or in quarantine", she said.
Dr Bernard stressed that it is important that social distancing is observed outside of bars, and while she noted that bar keepers may not have jurisdiction on the pavement across the road from the bars, she said they can discourage people from gathering outside of the bar or in the precinct of the bar.
The Caroni CMOH disclosed that there has been a surge of cases in county Caroni during this month, with 60 positive cases in that district recorded up to Saturday.
The surge started at the beginning of March, as by the end of February there were 25 cases in that count.
There were clusters of cases recorded in the southern part of county Caroni in areas such as Claxton Bay and Freeport.
The numbers were rising rapidly, and the health ministry had adopted the "ring-fencing" approach to contain the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus.
She explained that this involved the swabbing and quarantining of more than 900 primary, secondary and tertiary contact of the positive cases, whether household or non-household contacts, or symptomatic or asymptomatic.
Dr Bernard pointed out that that approach however affects business continuity, and school attendance.
"This may sound severe, but it is something within county Caroni specifically we thought it was necessary to do as the numbers were rising rapidly, she said.
She noted that there was a trend of people not wanting to be swabbed even though they are living with a Covid-19 coronavirus positive person.
The Caroni CMoH however, pointed out that if a person declined swabbing, that person would still be quarantined because of their exposure to someone at home who is Covid 19 positive.
County Caroni is not in a dome, so what happens in another Caroni will affect others, she said.
Regarding the return of secondary school pupils to school for CAPE and CSEC examinations, Dr Bernard said the health ministry has been paying attention if anyone in Form Four to Six category.
She said disclosed that one pupil in that category had been quarantined in County Caroni.
"CSEC and CAPE exams are starting in June and we do not want students to miss their final exams. Covid-19 is still an active threat to the health and well-being of the citizens of this country. It is a threat to our students who are starting exams soon, and the public health and covid-19 protocols are there for the benefit of the citizens which include out children. We need you the population to take heed", she said.