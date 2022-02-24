Three men have been charged with a triple homicide which occurred at Diego Martin February 5.
The three men charged are Odarie Portillo, 36, and his brother, Ojarie Portillo, 40, also known as “Tom”, both of O’Donahue Street, Diego Martin, and Levi Joseph, 30, of Harmony Hall, Marabella, and Diamond Vale Industrial Estate, Diego Martin.
The Portillo brothers and Joseph were each charged with three counts of murder, shooting with intent, possession of firearm to endanger life and possession off ammunition to endanger life.
They were charged following instructions to homicide detectives received from Director of Public Prosecutions Roger Gaspard this week.
According to police reports, around 8:40 pm on February 5, police officers of the Western Division Special Patrol Unit responded to a report of explosions heard at Cemetery Road, Diego Martin.
On arrival, the officers observed three victims, Rondell John, Kevin Kyle Spring and Joseph Spring with gunshot wounds, lying motionless along a flight of stairs.
Another man, who was also nursing gunshot wounds was taken to hospital for medical treatment.
Investigations were conducted which led to the arrest of The Portillo brothers on February 17.
Joseph was arrested by officers attached to the Western Division on February 21.
The investigation was supervised by Insps Lynch and Jones, Legal
Officer, Insp Mongroo, all of the HBI Region One, with assistance
from officers attached to the Western Division.
Charges were laid by Sgt Harrypersad, also of the HBI, Region One.
HBI Region One detectives recently arrested and charged two other
suspects in connection with two separate incidents of triple murder
which occurred in December 2021, in St James and in Laventille.