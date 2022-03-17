A 20-year-old man was shot dead while two others sustained critical wounds when they were ambushed at a house in Kelly Village, Caroni, on Tuesday night.
A resident told police that around 8.50 p.m., he was at his home at Rabindranath Street, Kelly Village, when he heard several gunshots.
He said he came out and found Kerien Beckles, his brother Michael Beckles, 17, and a family friend, Gabriel Joseph, 22, lying on the road outside their homes at Rabindranath Street with multiple gunshot wounds about their bodies.
The neighbour used his van to take all three to Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex, Mt Hope.
Kerien Beckles was pronounced dead on arrival but doctors were able to stabilise Michael Beckles and Joseph and they were listed in stable condition last night.
Region Three Homicide Bureau officers are continuing investigations.
The murder toll stood at 109 up to last night. The figure on this date last year was 71.