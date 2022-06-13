Nicholas Davis and Antonio Riykja Mc Eachnie faced a magistrate on Monday, charged with the 2019 murder of an elderly couple in Tobago.
Davis, aka ‘Nicho’, 28, of Sou Sou Lands, Tobago, was charged with the double murder, following advice on Sunday from Director of Public Prosecutions, Roger Gaspard SC.
Davis appeared before Magistrate Rajendra Rambachan, at the Scarborough Magistrates’ Court, and was remanded into custody, a post to the police's social media page stated.
Mc Eachnie, 30, of Laventille, was previously charged in connection with the murders and appeared before a Port of Spain Magistrate on June 1. The matter was transferred to the Scarborough Magistrates’ Court.
The men are expected to next face a Tobago magistrate on June 22.
John Mills, 69 and Eulyn John, 61, both of Buccoo, Tobago, were last seen alive on May 1 2019. Their bodies were discovered at their home the following day.
Following investigations, officers of the Homicide Bureau of Investigations (HBI), Region One, arrested Mc Eachnie in connection with the matter on May 26, 2022. Davis was arrested on June 6, 2022, by officers of the Tobago Division, the post said.
Investigations were supervised by Insp Lynch, Insp Mongroo, and Insp Joefield, all of the HBI, Region One and officers of the Tobago Homicide Sub-Office, with the assistance from officers attached to the Tobago Division, the Covid Enforcement Unit, Tobago Division and the Inter-Agency Task Force.
The charges against Davis and Mc Eachnie were laid by acting Sgt Quashie George, of the HBI Region One, Tobago Sub-Office.