Two men have been charged with the murder of ex-police officer and businessman, Syed Mohammed.
Mohammed, 46, was killed as he left his home last week.
Marcus Uriah Jacob, a 35-year-old handyman of Princes Town, together with labourer Daniel Harroo, 28 of Orange Valley, Couva, are scheduled to appear before a Siparia magistrate on Tuesday, having been charged with Mohammed's murder.
Constable Vishal Ramoutar of the Homicide Bureau of Investigations Region Three Office laid the charges, following advice received from the Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions Joan Honore-Paul on Monday.
The men were also charged with possession of firearm, possession of firearm to endanger life, possession of ammunition and possession of ammunition to endanger life.
Additionally, Marcus Jacob was charged by constable Deena for driving a motor vehicle bearing false number plates.
Around 9:15 a.m. on December 12, Mohammed was in the front yard of his home on Katwaroo Trace, Penal. Whilst standing there, a white Nissan Versa motor vehicle drove from the street’s dead end and stopped where he stood.
A man armed with a handgun allegedly alighted from the vehicle and approached Mohammed. The assailant allegedly pointed the gun at Mohammed and shot him several times. Mohammed fell to the ground and the assailant allegedly returned to the vehicle which then sped out of the street.
Officers attached to the Emergency Response Patrol Unit (ERP) Southern Division, received a report of the shooting and quickly responded.
Around 9:30 a.m. while along Rahamut Trace, Debe, they saw a white Nissan Versa heading in the opposite direction.
They intercepted the vehicle and, while making checks, the officers saw two male occupants seated in the vehicle. Both men were informed of the report of a shooting in the Penal area and officers searched both men and the vehicle. The search allegedly yielded one Glock 17 pistol with six rounds of nine-millimetre ammunition in the vehicle. The two men were arrested for possession of a firearm and ammunition, and the suspected murder of Mohammed.
Detective Ramoutar, together with an Investigative Team from the Homicide Bureau of Investigations Region Three; under the supervision of Detective Inspector Aslim Hosein continued enquiries including into the false number plates.
Acting Superintendent Sean Dhillpaul spearheaded investigations into Mohammed’s death.