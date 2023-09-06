Two men appeared before a magistrate for alleged extortion from a business owner.
Junior Prince, 52, and Keston Looknanan, 36, both from Kelly Village, Caroni, were arrested and charged with demanding money by menace. The two were granted bail in the sum of $90,000 each on Monday, and are due to reappear before a Chaguanas magistrate on October 2.
Police reports indicate that sometime in July 2023, a business person was allegedly instructed to make a payment of $100,000 or they would be shot and the business place burnt. The business person allegedly paid a sum of money, however, new demands for a monthly protection “tax” were made.
The business person reported the matter to the police, who launched extensive investigations, which led to the arrest of the two accused.
Senior Superintendent Simon, ASP Dipchand and Inspector Sylvan supervised the investigation, which was conducted by Cpl Phillips, together with Sgt Cielto and members of the Central Division Gang Unit.
The Trinidad and Tobago Police Service is urging people who are being threatened by criminals trying to extort money, to report the matter to the police.
The Divisional Commander noted that the TTPS will use all the tools available to investigate, arrest and charge those bent on instilling fear on law-abiding citizens through threats and extortion. Snr Supt Simon further stated, “If you want to “tax” people, the TTPS will ensure that you will be the one who pays in the end”.
Investigations are ongoing.