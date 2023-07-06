Two men who appeared before a Chaguanas magistrate on seven charges on Tuesday, were remanded into custody.
The charges included robbery with violence, kidnapping, shooting with intent, possession of firearm for the purpose of trafficking, possession of ammunition, possession of firearm to endanger life and possession of ammunition to endanger life.
They will reappear before a magistrate on July 31.
According to police reports, around 3 p.m. on June 29, the victim who is a firearm users licence holder, went to Brickfield Road, Waterloo, Carapaichaima in his vehicle. There, he met both suspects who entered the vehicle and sat in the backseat.
The suspects announced a robbery while along Perservance Road, Chaguanas. They then allegedly took the seat belt and choked the victim, held him against his will and instructed him to drive into Baggan Trace, Perseverance Road, Chaguanas where he was robbed of TT$25,000, a Sig Sauer pistol fitted with one magazine and 15 rounds .9mm ammunition and a green coloured iPhone 14 Pro Max valued US$1,600.
The suspects then instructed the victim to stop the vehicle and they exited. The victim raised an alarm and one of the suspects allegedly fired several shots in his direction and entered a white station wagon motor vehicle. The suspects escaped along Baggan Trace, Perseverance, Chaguanas.
Officers of the Freeport police station conducted extensive investigations under the supervision of Sgt Harriot and officers of the Freeport Criminal Investigations Department which resulted in the two suspects being arrested and charged.