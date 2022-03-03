Two men were granted $250,000 bail when they appeared before a Chaguanas Magistrate yesterday, charged with sexual offences against a minor.
Ricardo Himraj, 19, of Aranguez and Cyrus Khan, 22, of Maracas, were jointly charged with two counts of sexual penetration of a child, while Himraj, faced additional charges of inciting a child to engage in sexual activity, namely sexual penetration and sexual grooming of a child.
The men appeared before Magistrate Adrian Darmani.
The matters were adjourned to March 31.
As conditions of bail, the accused are to report to the nearest police station weekly, have no communication and contact with the victim by any means, stay 800 metres away from the victim, maintain a curfew of 10 pm to 5 am daily and Khan is to relocate to a new home.
It is alleged that on June 25, 2021, a teenage girl was at her home when the two accused visited and took her to a house in Cunupia where they committed the offences against her. She informed her mother about the incident the next day and a report was subsequently made to the Cunupia Police Station and the Child Protection Unit.
The matter was investigated and the accused were arrested on Tuesday 1st March, 2022 and charges were laid by PC Vijay Ramkissoon, of the Child Protection Unit, Central Division.