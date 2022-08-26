Two men charged with multiple shooting offences, faced a Chaguanas magistrate on Thursday.
Nicholas Reid, 28 of Cunupia was denied bail and remanded into custody while Nevash Maraj, 20 of Las Lomas was granted $350,000 bail. They faced two charges of shooting with intent, possession of firearm, possession of ammunition and two charges of possession of firearm to endanger life and possession of ammunition to endanger life.
The magistrate adjourned the matter to September 22, a post to the police’s social media page stated.
Reports indicated that two victims were in their black Nissan Wingroad motor vehicle in the Chase Village area on August 22, when a silver Toyota Corolla wagon pulled up alongside them and a man armed with a gun exited.
It is alleged the gunman pointed the firearm in the direction of the victims and discharged several rounds which hit the vehicle. The victims then went to the Freeport police station with the assailants pursuing them, the post said. On reaching the station, the victims pointed out the vehicle with the men to the officers, who chased after them along the Sir Solomon Hochoy Highway.
The vehicle with the two suspects was intercepted a short distance away. A search resulted in one Smith and Wesson revolver and three spent shells allegedly being found in the vehicle.
The two men were charged with the offences by constable Tull of the Central Division.