Two men who allegedly stole telephone cables have been granted bail.
Isaiah Joseph, 21 and Christon James, 31, both of San Juan were charged with larceny of the cables belonging to the Telecommunications Services of Trinidad and Tobago (TSTT) while Joseph was also charged with possession of housebreaking implements.
Both men were arrested on Monday and later charged by constable Eastman of the San Juan CID.
They were granted bail at the police station. Joseph was placed on $80,000 bail to cover the two charges while James was granted $60,000 bail. Both are to appear virtually before a magistrate on March 7.
Officers of the San Juan police station, the San Juan Criminal Investigations Department (CID) and North Eastern Division Task Force responded to a report of people stealing overhead TSTT cables in the La Canoa and Curacaye districts, around 2 a.m. on Monday.
Upon arriving at the location, officers observed a group of men removing the cables. The men ran on seeing the police, however, one man was held. A silver Nissan Tiida motor vehicle was seen a short distance away and a search resulted in officers finding a large quantity of cables inside the vehicle. Officers arrested a second person shortly after.
Investigations are ongoing into this matter.
The exercise included corporal Thomas, and constables Moonesar, Morris and Baird, all of the North-Eastern Division.