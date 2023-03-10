Two men appeared before the court on Friday, charged in relation to the murders of two women.
Ishmael Cyrus, 28, of Morvant, was charged with the murder of Naila Nelson, possession of firearm, possession of ammunition and wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm. He appeared before a Port of Spain magistrate and the matter adjourned to April 6.
Nelson, 38, of Barataria, was at her home in the company of another person, on February 26, when two armed assailants entered and opened fire on them. The two victims were rushed to hospital, where Nelson died and the other person remained warded.
Investigations into the matter resulted in one male suspect being arrested on March 5 by officers of the HBI Region Two. Cyrus was charged by constable White of HBI Region Two, on March 9, following advice received the previous day from Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Roger Gaspard SC.
The investigation was supervised by Insp Ramjag, Insp Sylvester and Sgt Radhaykissoon, all attached to HBI Region Two.
In the second matter, Simon Cova, 42, of Rio Claro, appeared before a Rio Claro magistrate, charged with the murder of Patrice Rachel Ann Aaron, which occurred on February 14. The matter was adjourned to April 6.
Aaron, 30, of Rio Claro, was found dead by first responders at her home. Investigations into the matter by officers of the HBI Region Two, Rio Claro Sub-Office, resulted in one male suspect being arrested on March 7.
Cova was charged by constable Gillead of HBI Region Two, on March 9 following advice received from Gaspard, on that same day. The investigation was supervised by Insp Ramjag and Sgt Mohammed.