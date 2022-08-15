A Police Constable was granted bail with surety in the sum of $500,000 by a Justice of the Peace while a Woman Police Constable is expected to appear before a Port of Spain Magistrate today, after they were both charged with several offences, including misbehaviour in public office.
Constable Adrian Ward, 33, last attached to the Western Division and WPC Cheryl Gibson, 47, last attached to the Port of Spain Division, were charged with the offences following advice received from Director of Public Prosecutions, Roger Gaspard.
The two were jointly charged with
(i) Corruptly receiving an illegal firearm;
(ii) Corruptly receiving 15 rounds of ammunition,
(iii) Corruptly soliciting the sum of $30,000 and
(iv) Corruptly receiving the sum of $30,000.
- PC Ward with one count of money laundering, and
- WPC Gibson with two counts of money laundering.
Ward appeared before JP Abrahim Ali on Sunday and was granted bail and ordered to appear before the Port of Spain Magistrates’ Court, on September 13. WPC Gibson will appear in court today.
A male victim reported to police that on August 8, he was at his Port of Spain workplace, when a female officer and two male officers in uniform, entered and conducted a search. The officers allegedly found an illegal pistol loaded with a magazine containing 15 rounds of ammunition in the man’s possession. He claims one of the male officers took possession of the firearm and then allegedly demanded the sum of $30,000 from him to forego charging him.
The victim who became fearful for his life handed over the sum to the officer. On that same date, the male officer handed the firearm and sum of money over to the female officer.
A report was made to the Professional Standards Bureau (PSB) about the incident on that same date and an investigation was launched.